This is the perfect way to rationalize how much you've been Keeping Up with the Kardashians all these years: it's so you can prove to Kim Kardashian herself you are such a superfan that you should win the chance to hang out. This is not a crazed scenario we dreamed up, rather it's a new show coming to ABC called Big Fan. On Monday, Kardashian encouraged her Twitter followers to apply to compete with her on it.
The show, which will be hosted by Andy Richter, is a spinoff of the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment called "Who Knows?" A press release from February, when the show was picked up, describes the setup: Three fans of one celebrity will compete against each other to prove which of them knows more about the object of their devotion. The winner will then compete against that celebrity — still answering trivia about that celeb, mind you — and if the contestant wins, they'll get to have a "priceless experience" of some sort. There's no info on what happens if they lose, but we assume it'll involve feelings of abject shame.
I am going to be on a new ABC game show and I need some of my biggest fans to play with! Go to https://t.co/6kbEBq8HU4 to apply— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2016
So, go brush up on Selfish, review every Instagram Kim has ever posted, and maybe even make a video of yourself doing so (there's the option for uploading one on the application), and apply by April 1.
Here's a little preview of what she might be like to compete against, when she answered questions about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. Also, here's the Katy Perry "Who Knows?" segment that made this all possible.
"This is the most narcissistic game ever," Perry said at the time. Yep.
