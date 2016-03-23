As much as we consider ourselves leaders and not followers, when it comes to daring style choices, it always helps to have a bit of encouragement before we try them out for ourselves. We’ll sometimes get that through the people we pass on the way to work, the fashionable women we follow on Instagram, or, you know, R29. But for the past two weeks, we found it in spades at SXSW. Real girls — tons of them — in daring, cool, sometimes not-for-the-faint-of-heart looks that have us planning a flattering case of imitation.
Together with Neiman Marcus, we’ve lined up the 30 outfit ideas we’re most excited to try. We’re not saying we’d jump off a bridge just because these girls did it first…but to be fair, we're liking the direction they're headed. Click on for all the best takeaways from Austin, besides the festival itself.
Together with Neiman Marcus, we’ve lined up the 30 outfit ideas we’re most excited to try. We’re not saying we’d jump off a bridge just because these girls did it first…but to be fair, we're liking the direction they're headed. Click on for all the best takeaways from Austin, besides the festival itself.