More specifically, how the hippocampus develops — this is the part of the brain that helps us form and store episodic memories. It is also the part that continues to grow as we age, developing new neurons that seem to lead to our early forgetfulness."The new neurons shuffle around with the old ones to form new memory connections," SciShow explained. "And this could make it harder for the brain to find where earlier memories were kept."As NPR reported, a 2014 study found that though our brain is sophisticated enough to form memories in infancy, those memories are fragile and easily lost to brain development."It doesn't mean they're not working at all," Patricia Bauer, a professor of psychology at Emory University, said of the brain's circuitry. "But they're not working as efficiently — and therefore, not as effectively — as they're going to be working in later childhood, and certainly in adulthood."Scientists are only starting to understand childhood amnesia and still have many more questions to answer, specifically why certain memories from childhood are lost and others are not. They do, however, know that everyone human goes through the process.So, when someone asks, "What was your first memory as a baby?" don't panic, just remember it's actually a trick question.