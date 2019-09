This PSA Starring Olivia Wilde Has Started A Heated Discussion

The video above was created by Italian organization CoorDown in order to raise awareness for Down syndrome. Yet you only see a woman with Down syndrome at the very end of the video. Prior to her appearance, you know her through voice-over — as she provides an internal monologue for a character played by actress Olivia Wilde."This is how I see myself," she says, as Wilde runs on the beach with her family, works in a restaurant, and hangs out with her significant other. "I see myself as an ordinary person... How do you see me?" she asks the viewer at the end. Thus implying that, all too easily, people with Down syndrome or other disabilities can be reduced to just that part of their identity.Driven by the hashtag, #HowDoYouSeeMe, the PSA's intention was to change how people with Down syndrome are viewed — and to encourage others to look beyond their perceived disability and instead consider their whole person.But its efforts were only mildly successful. Though it has reached a wide audience, the reactions have been mixed, to the point that it's even raised the ire of some viewers.Some took to Twitter to commend CoorDown's work: