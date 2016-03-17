9 Major Clues We Just Learned About OITNB Season 4

It's been far too long since we cozied up with the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary. But our favorite inmates are back on June 17 for the season 4 of Orange Is The New Black. Now Netflix has whet our appetites by releasing the first official photos from the upcoming season. "[T]he newest season of Orange delves into the racial and economic tensions that run rampant in the halls of Litchfield," the company teases. "Overrun with new inmates and overseen by inexperienced guards, the prison undergoes an unprecedented culture war."



We had a lot of questions after the season 3 finale last year. And these new pics are bringing up a lot more. Who are the new guys? Will overcrowding result in more fighting? What happened to Alex? What does Crazy Eyes know? Is Sophia still locked up? Click through to see what clues you can pick up from these new pics.