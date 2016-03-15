What do Hillary Clinton headquarters smell like to Broad City's Ilana? "No bullshit," apparently.
As you may have heard, the presidential hopeful will appear on this week's episode of the Comedy Central show. Though that doesn't air until Wednesday evening, you can get a taste of what's going to go down in a new sneak peek.
The clip opens with Ilana (Ilana Glazer), who's been working for Clinton's campaign, giving Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) a tour. Just as Ilana is describing her "leaning column," Abbi goes wide-eyed. Clinton herself is approaching, and Abbi and Ilana proceed to completely freak out. Yas, Ilana utters the word "yas." Clinton saunters over with a smile. She winks — twice.
Despite the fact that Abbi and Ilana clearly cannot keep their chill around her, Clinton herself tweeted out the clip, writing: "You’re welcome at (the real) HQ any time, @BroadCity."
You’re welcome at (the real) HQ any time, @BroadCity.https://t.co/BQIFqxoTQV— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2016
At an SXSW panel over the weekend, Jacobson explained that they didn't write the episode with the intent to "take a political stance." She said: "It was really more of what Ilana's character would do. Regardless of where we stand, Hillary is such an icon."
(Also iconic? Ilana's pencil-stuffed hairdo.) The episode airs Wednesday at 10 p.m.
