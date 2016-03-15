What do Hillary Clinton headquarters smell like to Broad City's Ilana? "No bullshit," apparently.



As you may have heard, the presidential hopeful will appear on this week's episode of the Comedy Central show. Though that doesn't air until Wednesday evening, you can get a taste of what's going to go down in a new sneak peek.



The clip opens with Ilana (Ilana Glazer), who's been working for Clinton's campaign, giving Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) a tour. Just as Ilana is describing her "leaning column," Abbi goes wide-eyed. Clinton herself is approaching, and Abbi and Ilana proceed to completely freak out. Yas, Ilana utters the word "yas." Clinton saunters over with a smile. She winks — twice.



Despite the fact that Abbi and Ilana clearly cannot keep their chill around her, Clinton herself tweeted out the clip, writing: "You’re welcome at (the real) HQ any time, @BroadCity."



