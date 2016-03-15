Exclusive: There's Officially A Brand New Way To Eat Oreos

We've already established that there's no wrong way to eat an Oreo. But, there are some very right ways that simply cannot be ignored. Like say, when you create soft-serve out of them and then eat said soft-serve between two oversized cookie shells.
That's exactly what Carvel is offering customers for a limited-time starting today. The soft-serve chain teamed up with America's favorite cookie to create several new menu options. There's Oreo soft-serve ice cream blended with Oreo cookie pieces, an Oreo shake, an Oreo sundae, and Oreo Lil' Rounders (pictured above.) All of the new frozen treats will only be available through May 30.
“Bringing together America’s freshest ice cream and America’s Favorite Cookie® to create OREO® cookie soft ice cream is something that our guests have been asking for, and we couldn’t wait to deliver. We’re confident that this flavor is going to be a huge hit," explained Scott Colwell, president of Carvel, in a press release. So there you have it, Oreo fans' soft-serve prayers have been answered.
