In addition to laughing awkwardly, the duo briefly chop up shrimp — which is then flavored with that beloved Mexican spice, Old Bay, “to taste,” though they add quite a bit — and fry the taco shells.We obviously don’t know how the resulting products tasted, but it seems to live up to the promise Tran makes at the beginning: the recipe is "easy, convenient, and fast.”Unlike Jenner's first video , the recipe is, at least, seasonless (in that tacos never go out of season). And this time, Jenner and her guest wear fitted turtlenecks, a departure from the slouchy concert tees of Cooking With Kylie episodes past. So what's next? Body-con dresses and omelets? Cake and waist trainers?To watch the entire thing in action , you have to be a subscriber to Jenner's app. If you’re not, you can check out our roundup of guacamole recipes — though we have no evidence that any Kardashian-Jenners have tried any of them, they look pretty damn good to us.