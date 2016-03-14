Kylie Jenner’s monthly (??) cooking show, Cooking with Kylie, is back. This time, she’s joined by her friend, Karrueche Tran. The dish is an easy shrimp taco recipe (with Tran’s “famous” guacamole), which gives both women many opportunities to giggle nervously while commenting on the other's taco.
Sample dialogue: “I’ve eaten her tacos...once before...and I remember it like it was yesterday.”
In addition to laughing awkwardly, the duo briefly chop up shrimp — which is then flavored with that beloved Mexican spice, Old Bay, “to taste,” though they add quite a bit — and fry the taco shells.
We obviously don’t know how the resulting products tasted, but it seems to live up to the promise Tran makes at the beginning: the recipe is "easy, convenient, and fast.”
Unlike Jenner's first video, the recipe is, at least, seasonless (in that tacos never go out of season). And this time, Jenner and her guest wear fitted turtlenecks, a departure from the slouchy concert tees of Cooking With Kylie episodes past. So what's next? Body-con dresses and omelets? Cake and waist trainers?
To watch the entire thing in action, you have to be a subscriber to Jenner's app. If you’re not, you can check out our roundup of guacamole recipes — though we have no evidence that any Kardashian-Jenners have tried any of them, they look pretty damn good to us.
