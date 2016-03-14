The lovable Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is back!
And she's as energetic and colorfully dressed as ever as she continues her journey toward normalcy in season 2 of the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
We got a sneak peek of the second season last month, but the first full-length trailer has finally been released, revealing a few big things we have to look forward to.
1. The New Guy
There will be new a new love interest, played by Sam Page, an attractive sir who you might recognize from Mad Men.
And she's as energetic and colorfully dressed as ever as she continues her journey toward normalcy in season 2 of the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
We got a sneak peek of the second season last month, but the first full-length trailer has finally been released, revealing a few big things we have to look forward to.
1. The New Guy
There will be new a new love interest, played by Sam Page, an attractive sir who you might recognize from Mad Men.
2. More Titus
There will be more hilarious exchanges between roommates Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and Kimmy.
There will be more hilarious exchanges between roommates Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and Kimmy.
Advertisement
3. All Of The Puppies!
Kimmy also keeps up with her education...with a wheelbarrow full of puppies?
Kimmy also keeps up with her education...with a wheelbarrow full of puppies?
4. An Elf Costume
Kimmy gets a new job — straight out of Elf — at a Christmas decorations store. The gig, along with the costume, seem wildly perfect for her. Anyone else praying for a Will Ferrell cameo?
Watch the full trailer below. Season 2 premieres on Netflix April 15.
Advertisement