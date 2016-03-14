Mondays are loathed the world over as the office worker’s least favorite day. Goodbye weekend, hello 9-to-5. But, in some cities, workers are waking up a little happier to report back to their jobs.
Job search site Indeed has released its list of happiest cities for workers. Perhaps not surprising to anyone familiar with the weather, Los Angeles came in number one, followed by Miami. Another four California metro areas are included in the top 10, meaning California claims 50% of the top 10 spots.
The sunshine may not be the only reason Angelenos are so happy. Indeed’s chief economist Tara Sinclair notes that "California remains a strong draw for talent, in part due to the tech industry, so it's not surprising to see many workers in the state are invested in their jobs and show above-average levels of satisfaction.”
The study, which looked at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., used data from over 10 million workers to determine its rankings. Interestingly, the happiest job in Los Angeles is that of “personal assistant,” with other jobs like “creative director” and “teaching assistant” receiving a high score.
As for the least happy cities to work in? The lowest ranked city is Denver, where low points for overall job satisfaction are also matched with low points for work/life balance and job security.
See the full top 10 happiest (and least happy) cities below:
Happiest Cities For Workers
1. Los Angeles, CA
2. Miami, FL
3. San Diego, CA
4. Providence, RI
5. San Francisco, CA
6. New Orleans, LA
7. Washington, DC
8. Boston, MA
9. Riverside, CA
10. San Jose, CA
Least Happy Cities For Workers
1. Denver, CO
2. Indianapolis, IN
3. Louisville, KY
4. Pittsburgh, PA
5. Richmond, VA
6. Cincinnati, OH
7. Salt Lake City, UT
8. Charlotte, NC
9. Oklahoma City, OK
10. Nashville, TN
