Nestle is recalling chicken pizza and lasagna products after the company detected glass in them, according to a press release.
Multiple consumer complaints of glass in their DiGiorno pizza and Stouffer’s lasagna prompted the recall. Nestle says the lasagna contamination occurred on December 21, 2015 and the pizza contamination January 17 and 18 of this year.
The problem seems to have been caught early, as no health problems have been reported as a result of consuming the products. That seems logical: Not too many people will look at a glass-covered pizza and dig in.
The recall, which Nestle is doing voluntarily, will encompass 267,024 pounds of chicken pizza from is Little Chute, Wisconsin factory, and chicken lasagna from its Springville, Utah factory.
Here are the specific products and codes for which the recall has been issued.
19.03-oz. boxes containing “DIGIORNO pizzeria! Tuscan-style chicken pizza” with case codes 601752592 and 601852591 and Best By: Aug., 2016.
96-oz. boxes containing “Stouffer’s chicken lasagna” with a case code 5355595915 and Best By: Jan., 2018.
As a general rule, however, if there’s glass in your pizza, do not eat that pizza.
