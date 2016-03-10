Just when McDonald's starting phasing out its 2 for $2 menu, Taco Bell is answering back with $1 breakfast. The fast food chain is launching a menu of 10 items, including four brand new options, that will all be available for just one George Washington.
A tongue-in-cheek study conducted for Taco Bell found that "84% of consumers cite their radical preference to spend $1 vs. more than $1," and "when thinking about $1 breakfast items, 80 percent say Americans should be given the option to have breakfast with bacon," explains a company press release. Apparently Taco Bell didn't want to argue with the facts, so the company is rolling out a new discounted morning menu beginning today. And yes, it involves lots of bacon.
The new breakfast items include a Mini Skillet Bowl with seasoned breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and Pico de Gallo; a Breakfast Soft Taco featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or delicious sausage, and cheddar cheese; and the Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla, a grilled flatbread filled with cheese, sausage, and scrambled eggs.
Items already on the menu that will be available for a dollar are the Grilled Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown, Cinnabon Delights 2-Pack, and Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus. So, there you have it: 2016 won't be the year the dollar menu gets phased out entirely, after all.
