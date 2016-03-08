Here's How To Get Free Pancakes Today

We've got some bad news and some good news.
The bad news? It’s Tuesday, which means the weekend is still a few days off. The good news? It’s Tuesday, March 8, which means it’s National Pancake Day — and that means free pancakes.
Any time between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, you can drop in to your nearest IHOP for a free short stack. That’s three buttermilk pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. (Or, just an afternoon snack. Do you.)
The freebie flapjacks are for a good cause — customers will be asked to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or other local charities. Since National Pancake Day’s inception in 2006, the chain has raised almost $20 million for charity.
Advertisement