Sex and the City, like many late-'90s, mid-2000s shows, featured characters struggling with technology. Carrie Bradshaw may have been quite familiar with her laptop, but she was still confounded when it crashed.
In the fourth-season episode "My Motherboard, My Self," SATC fans learned that Bradshaw was not in the habit of backing up her work. But did she ever utilize that Zip drive thoughtful Aidan eventually bought her? It looks like the answer is yes, as evidenced by Sarah Jessica Parker's recent Instagram post. She captioned the screenshot, which features a massive backup in progress, "I believe this is legend. One day it might be described as an urban myth. But you can say you bore witness and it's all true. X, sj."
Okay, yes, technically it was Parker, not Bradshaw, who was safeguarding her files. But they do look remarkably similar.
