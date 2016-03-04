Imagine what it would be like to know that you had once hooked up with the future president and first lady during an unexpected ménage à trois moment.
That's exactly what happened to secret service agent Edward Meechum a few seasons back on House of Cards, when he was suddenly — and seemingly randomly — seduced by Frank and Claire Underwood in their dining room. After it happened, audiences were left to ponder the weight of that scene without any real explanation from the show itself. Until now, that is.
Nathan Darrow, the actor who portrays Meechum, has a fully baked explanation for why the threesome made sense for the plot. "It seems like [Meechum] desires a real closeness with these people. That scene was, for him, an expression of that," he recently told The Huffington Post.
"I think power has to do with it," he added. An apt point. But then, when it comes to House of Cards, when doesn't power have everything to do with it?
