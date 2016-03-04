And in rolls the next aneurysm, Katie Bryce, Meredith's first patient from the Grey's Anatomy pilot: This patient marks the first time she and Derek looked at each other with meaning in their eyes over an unconscious patient. It seems like Katie hasn't grown up at all in the last decade (though her lipstick game has improved considerably), and now Amelia is filling in for Derek. Which feels like it could be... a metaphor! Meredith insists she's still her patient, and she's still on the case. Could this be the surgery that has Mer and Amelia back to braiding each other's hair?



Meredith and Penny are discharging a now cancer-free patient who's one month from getting her diploma as an older college student, who hasn't called a mysterious "David," as she promised Mer she would. Luckily she needs to be kept in the hospital so the docs can investigate a possible problem with her chemo port, because she still has things to learn — or something!



Jo confronts Alex about the engagement ring still in the drawer, and when pushed for an answer on their possible nuptials, she bolts from their shared elevator. As one does.



Arizona and Richard now constitute our favorite friendship on Grey's, with Richard taking the responsibility of being Arizona's wingman very, very seriously. In his downtime, he's torturing DeLuca because he's having sex with Richard's recently discovered daughter. It's antiquated and inappropriate, but he does have to make up for years of glaring at middle school boys.



