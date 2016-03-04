Now we, the audience, and Rebecca's friend and confidant Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) have been hoping for Rebecca and Josh to get together since the beginning of the show. We've been following this story from Rebecca's perspective. She's an overworked lawyer from New York City who runs into her summer camp boyfriend on the street one day and decides to relocate to his sunny town of West Covina, CA. To the people in her life who expect her to follow the "normal" path for a Jewish female who was raised in Westchester and went to Harvard, it might seem odd to turn down a big promotion at a well-known NYC law firm and uproot her life, but the move is just what Rebecca needs to lower her stress levels. It also helps that Josh is going to be at her final destination.