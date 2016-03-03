Are Fortune's Best Workplaces The Best For Women?

Fortune, in partnership with the research firm Great Place to Work, has released its annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. The top 10 includes a mix of big-name companies like Google (which nabbed the No. 1 spot for the seventh year in a row) and financial giant Edward Jones, as well as lesser-known businesses like Camden Property Trust and Kimley-Horn and Associates.
The rankings are based on a survey sent to a random sampling of employees, as well as a Culture Audit, which, according to Fortune, "includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts." It's a rigorous process, but we still wondered — are these companies great places to work for female employees?
The rankings are based on a survey sent to a random sampling of employees, as well as a Culture Audit, which, according to Fortune, "includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts." It's a rigorous process, but we still wondered — are these companies great places to work for female employees?
Advertisement
Each entry on Fortune's list includes the company's basic details, employee perks, along with information on diversity numbers and compensation packages. One thing missing? Any mention of family leave. After a number of tech companies made headlines last year for increasing their maternity and paternity leave policies — and with paid leave being such a hot-button topic during the 2016 election — it's surprising that the issue is not front and center on this year's list.
The list does, however, take a deeper look at diversity, and the top 10 companies are looking good when it comes to striving for gender equality, at least in terms of pure numbers. Eight of the companies employ at least 40% women, with Edward Jones employing 63%, and Wegmans Food Market and Acuity Insurance at 53%.
Unfortunately, Google did not share its diversity breakdown, though we know from previous reports that the tech giant still has a lot of work to do. (As of last January, its workforce was only made up of 30% women.) While Google may offer amazing employee benefits, you could argue it still might not be the best place for women and minorites to work.
Advertisement