Ross Marquand has already proven his talent as an actor on The Walking Dead. But last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Marquand showed that he can channel other talented actors, as well. He had given the world a taste of his impression talents in a video for Vanity Fair this past January. That video featured Marquand performing a series of very specific impersonations.
But since we're just coming off Oscars weekend, Kimmel asked Marquand to pretend to be various celebs accepting a golden statue. His rapid-fire acceptance speeches all completely captured the voice and mannerisms of the actors he embodied. He got Matt Damon's constant almost-smile and landed a solid Matthew McConaughey pun. However, the most impressive impression was, by far, his take on Justin Timberlake. From JT's charm to his full-body hand gestures, Marquand could easily stand in for the pop star if Timberlake ever needed a double. It's a possible next career option for Marquand if Aaron ever meets an untimely end.
