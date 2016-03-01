This Movie Is Totally Going To Make Fun Of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has been into repentance lately. He has apologized for his behavior. He has made some genuinely good songs. But he's still a really good punch line — at least for digital-short mavens The Lonely Island.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Andy Samberg revealed the poster and the title for the comedy group's upcoming feature. The mockumentary, out June 3, is called Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. The poster features a tatted-up Samberg wearing a Bieber-esque all-white ensemble in front of a sparkly gold background. "That is very Bieber-y," Kimmel remarked. It is indeed. And remember: the 2011 documentary about the Biebs was called Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. We'd never say never to Never Stop Never Stopping.
POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING - !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! June 3rd! Let's go! #Popstar pic.twitter.com/mFRxQToB0P— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) March 1, 2016
In the movie, Samberg plays Conner4Real, a singer-rapper whose second album is a failure. Of course, Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer may parody a whole bunch of pop stars in the movie, but the early marketing seems specifically Bieber-focused.
