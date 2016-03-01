Exclusive: Baskin-Robbins Just Added A Major Menu Upgrade

There's something about the thought of hot, freshly baked cookies that takes us right back to childhood. Especially if a couple scoops of ice cream are involved. But, in case we're unable to recreate that nostalgia in our own kitchens on a regular basis, Baskin-Robbins wants to do it for us. Starting today, locations nationwide are rolling out Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches and Warm Cookie Sundaes.



And yes, the concept is just as glorious as it sounds. Customers can choose any two cookies (mixing and matching is highly encouraged). Options include: Dark Chocolate Chunk, Double Fudge, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and White Chunk Macadamia Nut. Next comes the ice cream choice, which also includes a double scoop option. Sundae orderers also get a choice of a sauce topping, plus whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.



We got a chance to try the new offering, and it brought us right back to the days of ordering a kids' scoop of Mint Chocolate Chip every day after school. But you know, with the addition of two warm, chewy cookies.