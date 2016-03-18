Big revelation back in law-law land: The reason Frank is so blindly loyal to Annalise is the same reason he was willing to kill Lila for Sam: Frank was indirectly responsible for the car crash that killed Annalise and Sam’s baby 10 years ago. His hair — and, it follows, his whole character — changed from floppy to slick the moment he agreed to bug his boss’ hotel room for a suitcase of cash. When Laurel tells him that Wes is Wallace Mahoney’s biological son, Frank starts spiraling in guilt and shame, and by episode’s end, he’s skipped town. Whether he’ll turn out to be the one who gunned down billionaire monster Mahoney on a crowded New York street remains to be seen. He better not have just set up season 3 and bounced, though, because as far as TV dramas go, a con man in a three-piece suit is soooo my type. I don’t just tune in for the snots and beef. There must also be ziti.



In other news, Caleb Hapstall, who’s currently bleeding out in his bathtub, apparently orchestrated the double murder of his parents we’ve been vaguely following/ignoring all season. Once Annalise learns he leaked her obstruction of justice to the ADA, she turns him in as a “sociopathic serial killer” thanks to — get this — the fitness tracker he’d been wearing the night of the murders. As if! Separate fitness tracking devices are so late-2014 at best. Where’s your iPhone, you rich freak? In a similarly low-tech vein, Oliver impersonates Connor over the phone — late at night, no less — to respectfully decline his boyfriend’s acceptance to Stanford Law. Let’s hope Connor doesn’t, I don’t know, ever go online again. And finally, Asher and Michaela engage in the biggest faux pas of all: a sober hookup. Amateur hour! She stops herself before it goes too far, but once the booze starts flowing again next season, it is so back on.