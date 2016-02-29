The beginning of March marks the start of National Peanut Butter Month — plus the 1st is also National Peanut Butter Lover's Day. So basically, we have ALL of the excuses to chow down on even more PB than usual.



Our favorite way to eat the stuff is a little unorthodox, but once you try it, it's impossible to go back. In fact, we're willing to dub it our all-time favorite PB hack, which is a pretty serious statement.



If you've got a jar of peanut better laying around, we suggest you melt it, immediately. Yes, melt it. Just scoop a few tablespoons into a microwave-safe bowl, and nuke for 15 second intervals until it reaches a warm, sauce-like consistency.



Then comes the real fun. You can pretty much eat it any way you'd like, but we listed eight of our favorite uses for melted peanut butter below. Enjoy! (And don't say we didn't warn you that you're never going to want to spread it ever again.)