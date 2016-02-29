On The Court With The Brooklynettes In 360-Degree Video
Take center stage with the Brooklynettes of the Brooklyn Nets for a 360-degree dance video like you've NEVER seen before. #NBAAllStarTOPosted by Refinery29 on Friday, February 12, 2016
Welcome to Center Stage: 360VR — our first foray into 360-degree video. This is an experience that blows 3-D out of the water by dropping you right into all the action.
Here, we take you on an epic journey behind the scenes with the most unique performers and athletes out there, in a format that is both epic and intimate. From fire performers and aerialists to the famous Brooklynettes, Refinery29's 360 series will pull back the curtain and take viewers beyond the front row and onto the stage.
This is the next level of audience experience. Because not only is this video, it's an immersive world that feels…well, real. Imagine being able to experience the full breadth of a concert in your own home. Amazing. Take center stage with the Brooklynettes of the Brooklyn Nets for a dance video like you've never seen before.
Come with us as we go backstage and onto the court with Brooklynettes co-captain Amanda Robinson. She shows us what it takes to be a dancer for one of the most famous NBA teams: the Brooklyn Nets.
Here, we take you on an epic journey behind the scenes with the most unique performers and athletes out there, in a format that is both epic and intimate. From fire performers and aerialists to the famous Brooklynettes, Refinery29's 360 series will pull back the curtain and take viewers beyond the front row and onto the stage.
This is the next level of audience experience. Because not only is this video, it's an immersive world that feels…well, real. Imagine being able to experience the full breadth of a concert in your own home. Amazing. Take center stage with the Brooklynettes of the Brooklyn Nets for a dance video like you've never seen before.
Come with us as we go backstage and onto the court with Brooklynettes co-captain Amanda Robinson. She shows us what it takes to be a dancer for one of the most famous NBA teams: the Brooklyn Nets.
Advertisement