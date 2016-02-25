Ever wondered whether Taraji P. Henson would function in outer space? Or if her Empire character, Cookie Lyons, would be pissed once she finds out there's no wax salon on the moon?



Apparently, the actress is up for anything, including entertaining silly late night hypotheticals like these. Spoiler: It would seem Cookie would do poorly in space, mostly for reasons having to do with her beautification routine.



Henson sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a little bit of fun last night, playfully busting out her acting chops while pretending that her saucy character had been ejected from planet Earth.



Fallon could barely keep it together as the ground controller who had to tell her that coming back just wasn't going to happen. To be fair, he's always thisclose to breaking character. And we wouldn't have been able to keep a straight face for this one, either.





Watch the segment for yourself in the video clip below.

