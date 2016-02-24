Amy Schumer Takes Toilet Humor To The Next Level

We’ve come a little closer to being Inside Amy Schumer than anyone thought we would. Or indeed, should.
The comedian and Jennifer Lawrence BFF has been posting teasers for her upcoming season recently and each has gotten us more and more excited. First there was the fake pregnant photo complete with bottles of liquor. Now, Schumer has posted a toilet pic and another of her in Victorian-era garb.
Schumer is known for her toilet humor but this is ridiculous.
“Oh,” she captioned one.
The next: “Model alert.”
What sort of sketch could these photos portend? Maybe one in which Schumer is a town crier. Or maybe as a Hester Prynne-type stuck with a scarlet letter for doing something decidedly un-Victorian. Either way, we’ve never seen bloomers look so good.
