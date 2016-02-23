I still tune into Teen Mom, the 16 and Pregnant spin-off following four now-twentysomething women raise their young children, for a very different reason — they are a portrait of a young adulthood I'll never have, but am fascinated and impressed by. They balance childcare, careers, their own education, their romantic relationships, and complex family dynamics as I struggle to motivate myself to pack a lunch the night before work. For years, Teen Mom has made headlines with the kind of drama that is needed to sustain a reality show. But in between are quiet moments of modern young motherhood that are incredibly compelling.



It's easy to get lost in the Teen Mom drama (Google "Teen Mom" and "arrests" if you want to lose an afternoon). But the small parenting moments, examined almost in slow-motion when compared to most TV shows portrayals, make the show so watchable. We see Maci, who's currently pregnant with her third child, go over her 7-year-old son Bentley's school supply list item by item, gently teasing him about his chances of finding a first grade girlfriend. We watch Tyler and Catelynn, fan favorites, who gave up the daughter they had as teens, feed their new baby as they figure out honeymoon plans. These small moments can be tinged with drama (while their adorable baby enjoys lunch, Tyler's dad, fresh from prison, tries to wiggle his way into their honeymoon plans) but they're really what moves the show along.

