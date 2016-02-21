i love to get fired because i said out loud that i can't afford to pay my rent, this has solved all of my problems!— Lady Murderface (@itsa_talia) February 20, 2016
my manager wasn't even notified until I called him. this didn't come from my department. this came from................the Big Guy.— Lady Murderface (@itsa_talia) February 20, 2016
CEO Jeremy Stoppleman addressed the issue on Twitter, acknowledging the cost of living in San Francisco is high, but side-stepping the wage issue. He wrote that the company would be moving customer service jobs to Arizona soon, where employees can presumably live on minimum wage (which is $8.05 in that state).
1/5 Late last night I read Talia's medium contribution and want to acknowledge her point that the cost of living in SF is far too high.— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) February 20, 2016
2/5 I have been focused on this issue, backing anti-NIMBY group SFBARF and speaking out frequently about the need to lower cost of housing.— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) February 20, 2016
3/5 I've not been personally involved in Talia being let go and it was not because she posted a Medium letter directed at me.— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) February 20, 2016
4/5 Two sides to every HR story so Twitter army please put down the pitchforks. The reality of such a high Bay Area cost of living is...— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) February 20, 2016
5/5 entry level jobs migrate to where costs of living are lower. Have already announced we are growing EAT24 support in AZ for this reason.— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) February 20, 2016