Why One Direction Fans Were Sending Rebel Wilson Death Threats

Boy band fans can get very intense. But a certain group of One Direction devotees crossed a major line after they saw Rebel Wilson hug 1D member Harry Styles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last fall. When she returned to the show, Wilson explained exactly what kind of fallout she dealt with following the minor 1D snuggle.
"These little girls, I think they're about 12, very, very, unhappy with that," Wilson explained as a clip of the very exuberant embrace played behind her. Being a little jealous of Wilson's Styles time is understandable. But these fans were very vocal about their disapproval. And when she tried to clear the air on Twitter, she didn't get the smiley face emoji she might have hoped for. "They just sent me more death threats," she explained.
A quick reminder: Death threats are never the way to express your preteen angst. These fans should really be channeling all that emotion into a productive project. Maybe a Harry Styles dream collage?
