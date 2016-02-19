In 2006, rapper CeeLo Green teamed up with music producer Danger Mouse to form a soul music duo, Gnarls Barkley. Together they released a hit single, "Crazy." In 2011, Rolling Stone deemed it the No. 1 song of the decade.
Now, country star Kacey Musgraves has covered and, in a way, reinvented the song. The singer-songwriter recently performed her rendition aboard Cayamo, a music cruise.
Musgraves gives the song her own country flavor, and the result is really, really good — you might even say crazy good. The cover features Musgraves on vocals and guitar, along with two other guitarists and even a fiddler, Sara Watkins.
The track a wonderful and unexpected blend of country and hip-hop.
And since the song will now be stuck in your head all day, anyway, here's a throwback to Gnarls Barkley performing the decade-old original.
