Ever wonder what would happen if you actually consumed one of those rainbow colored bagels going viral on the internet? (Apart from feeling ill from all the food dye and wondering if your teeth would ever be a normal color again, that is.)
It could turn out fine. You might even feel whimsically satiated.
Or it could be awful, as Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer proved last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They brought the host a bag of the colorful rings; shortly thereafter, the trio was transported to a terrifying psychedelic world of baby wives, demon-in-laws, and dancing bread products.
Does any of this make sense? Nope. But it does happen to be hilarious, and for that reason we suggest you familiarize yourself. Just go with the weirdness. It feels good, even if the bagels taste like a vat of lip gloss.
It could turn out fine. You might even feel whimsically satiated.
Or it could be awful, as Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer proved last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They brought the host a bag of the colorful rings; shortly thereafter, the trio was transported to a terrifying psychedelic world of baby wives, demon-in-laws, and dancing bread products.
Does any of this make sense? Nope. But it does happen to be hilarious, and for that reason we suggest you familiarize yourself. Just go with the weirdness. It feels good, even if the bagels taste like a vat of lip gloss.
Advertisement