Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
Are you willing to chat about your nose job? This vlogger is. DIY and lifestyle YouTube vlogger K. L. Cao is one star that is super open about her relationship with makeup and her culture.
Growing up, Cao had to endure comments from family members saying how much prettier she would be if her nose was smaller. She also remembers a classmate giving her a bar of soap to get rid of the acne on her face. Back then, makeup was used as a way to mask her insecurities — insecurities that made her simultaneously hate and identify with her culture.
Now, Cao wears makeup to express herself and has built a community around taking care of yourself for the greater good. Watch and find out why Cao's story speaks to so many who have felt pressured to look a certain way
