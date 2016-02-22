Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
Loving yourself takes work. A lot of it. Sometimes, those early struggles and insecurities breathe life into your personal style. They give you the character that might have not been there if you didn't have to work to find yourself.
You may know Sanam Sindhi as Rihanna's sidekick in the "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video. Of course, like the rest of us, you probably assume that this badass has all the confidence in the world. I mean, she is RiRi-approved. But Sindhi's efforts to love herself took more than extra eyeliner.
Watch as Sindhi explains how looking different became her form of healing in a world that has tried to change her.
