Just when you thought your uncle's pro-Donald Trump rants were the worst thing on your Facebook feed, a math meme has surfaced. Math is invading what should be a sacred space for cute puppy photos, cute baby photos, and eerily accurately targeted ads. Like a specter from your elementary school dreams, the equation that's been floating around asks you what number you would get if you add half a coconut, three bananas, and an apple together. Knowing, of course, that three apples added together equals 30 and four bananas minus a coconut equals two. This is what we do to children every day, guys.
Advertisement
This is driving Facebook crazy today ... pic.twitter.com/xGd9a7cRLZ— ∞ Thighler Perry ∞ (@_aquemini) January 31, 2016
Unlike the still debated dress color, this Facebook problem has a definite answer — 14, calculated by The Huffington Post UK. So it's time to return to grown-up, fruit free math. Like calculating tax deductions. Or figuring out how much you have to put toward the check if you only took, like, three chips from the group appetizer.
Advertisement