We know, we know. The Friends crew isn't reuniting in a way that fulfills your wildest fantasies. But it is nice to see the cast perched on a couch together once again. It's almost just like the old days!
In the first fill clip of the upcoming special, Matt LeBlanc is quick to point out to Andy Cohen that they are sorely missing one member, though. "We wish he was here," says the artist formerly known as Joey Tribbiani. (Matthew Perry was unavailable to film the semi-reunion, because he was rehearsing for a play in London.) "Matty we miss you," LeBlanc adds.
It's pretty adorable stuff — as is the clear camaraderie between the five stars. Phoebe and Ross (sorry, we mean David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow) look especially happy to be reunited. Check out the preview clip, below.
