In case you needed another reason to love Jennifer Lawrence, here's one more that will truly touch your heart: She is donating $2 million to the Kosair Children's Hospital in her home town of Louisville, Kentucky.
In a video posted to the hospital's YouTube page, Lawrence announced the establishment of what will be called the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and prompted all watching to "get behind this cause and help match my gift by raising an additional $2 million to support all of these brave and inspiring children" as part of the Heart Center Challenge.
According to E! News, the new wing will "feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures; open heart surgery, including heart transplant; heart failure; and other conditions requiring intensive care." The wing will also include additional beds for families to stay with their children while they receive treatment.
Specialists with cardiac critical care training and experience, dedicated nursing staff, and other professionals focused solely on heart care will staff the new unit. Unsurprisingly, the hospital is extremely grateful for the addition.
"We are equally thankful that she has put her trust in the outstanding work taking place at Kosair Children's Hospital every day by challenging the community to join her in support of our heart care program," the division president of women's and children's services at Kosair Children's Hospital said in a statement.
Lawrence has supported the Kosair Children's Hospital for years and has been photographed spending time with patients during numerous visits, including a sweet Christmas visit in 2014.
