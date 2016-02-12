It's usually fun to look at the predictions old movies made about the future, which has recently become the present. Back to the Future: Part II nailed FaceTime, but not the fashion of 2015. But 1989's Ghostbusters II has a more sinister prediction for 2016: The world is going to end this Valentine's Day — on Sunday.
To be fair, even within the world of the movie, the prediction doesn't come from the most reputable source. In the scene, Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) asks Elaine (Chloe Webb), a guest on the show World of the Psychic, where she learned the world would end on February 14, 2016. She explains, "I received this information from an alien." She met the alien in question at a Holiday Inn.
So you probably have nothing to worry about. But just in case, make the most of this Saturday.
