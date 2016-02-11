The Broad City Season Three Trailer Is Finally Here & It's Hilarious

A person's preference of Broad City or Girls says a lot about them. While Girls is ostensibly more realistic and less madcap, Broad City has a certain quality that is instantly identifiable to a certain kind of broke NYC twentysomething. While the women of Girls have gone and gotten real jobs and suffered real life events, Broad City remains charmingly adolescent.
The new season will be back February 17 and we've just gotten our first look at it in a trailer released earlier today.
"One stop pussy shop," is how Ilana Glazer describes a combination gynecologist/bikini waxer in probably the best line of the trailer.
And the pair are back seemingly without skipping a beat. Ilana is still wearing insane work outfits. Abbi is still struggling to figure out her life. In the trailer they discuss straight women using Grindr, being recognized from Instagram, and basically too much other stuff to name.
One week seems almost too long of a time to wait, but either way it'll be a great antidote to any leftover Valentine's Day blues.
The new season will be back February 17 and we've just gotten our first look at it in a trailer released earlier today.
"One stop pussy shop," is how Ilana Glazer describes a combination gynecologist/bikini waxer in probably the best line of the trailer.
And the pair are back seemingly without skipping a beat. Ilana is still wearing insane work outfits. Abbi is still struggling to figure out her life. In the trailer they discuss straight women using Grindr, being recognized from Instagram, and basically too much other stuff to name.
One week seems almost too long of a time to wait, but either way it'll be a great antidote to any leftover Valentine's Day blues.
Advertisement