Kendall Jenner is usually one of the more calm and collected members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family. But she really lets her angsty side shine in a teaser for this week's episode.
It all starts when Kendall answers a phone call from her dad, Caitlyn Jenner. She immediately starts going off on her. It appears Kendall is getting ready for her mother's 1920s-themed birthday celebration. Kylie and Khloe are in the room getting ready, too, and they both seem visibly uncomfortable at Kendall's diva-like behavior.
"You're gonna take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me?" she screams into the phone. "Thank you, no! You can't! You can come to the fucking after-party, you can't come!"
Kendall is getting hot and bothered over Caitlyn supposedly revealing to the press that she would be attending the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, in support of her daughter. Kendall, however, sees this as a very rude thing to do. It seems that Kendall is nervous that her father's presence would shift the spotlight from Kendall's catwalk, to her family in the audience.
"A lot of people assumed I get jobs from my family but it's actually the opposite," she says to the camera. "It made me have to work even harder." Um, sure.
But don't worry! It turned out okay. Caitlyn attended, and Kendall got plenty of attention.
All's well that ends well in the fabled land of the Kardashians.
