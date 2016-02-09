Actor Hugh Jackman is in an ongoing fight with cancer that he’d like his fans to avoid. The Australian actor posted a selfie following the removal of his fifth basal cell carcinoma growth in less than three years.
“An example of what happens when you don’t use sunscreen,” Jackman posted on Twitter. “Basal cell. Mildest form of cancer. USE SUNSCREEN PLEASE !!”
The growth removed from his nose was the fourth on that site, the other being on his shoulder according to EW.
"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer,'" Jackman told People in an interview last year. "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."
The actor also told the magazine that he’s been comparatively lucky.
"I was trying to keep calm about it but it wasn't until [his skin cancer surgeon] Dr. Michael Albom really explained to me that what I had, in a way, was the kind of skin cancer you want to have if you're going to have it," he told People. "Basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It's cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out."
In an effort to help fight skin cancer, Jackman also launched his own sunscreen line last year. Pure Sun Defense is available at major retailers, but we’d bet he doesn’t care what brand you use, so long as you use it.
