Brace Yourself For The First Look At Meredith Grey After Her Brutal Attack

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Grey's Anatomy is getting pretty difficult to watch these days. With the abundance of shocking and physically devastating scenarios surrounding the show's protagonist Meredith Grey, it has become emotionally draining to watch the show. And this week's episode brings all of that to the next level.
In case you missed it, the show's mid-season premiere this week will feature a disturbing scene in which Grey is attacked by one of her patients. In a just released clip, we see the aftermath of that attack, and the scrambling of Grey's doctors and peers as they fight to save her life.
This particular episode could be gleaning some of its intensity from its guest director — Denzel Washington.
"It's an intense hour of television," Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on the show, told E! News at the TVfest event at the Savannah College of Art and Design this weekend. "It's a great hour of television you are not going to want to miss. And at the end of the day, as Grey's often does, Shonda Rhimes takes you further in the drama than you think you can go because she buys it with pathos. You have inspiring moments, you have moments of love, you have moments of comedy that earn the ability to go so deep and into such a dangerous place. It's part of the brilliance of her writing."
It appears this episode is more on the "dangerous place" side than the "moments of comedy" side on the Shonda Rhimes spectrum. Fans are already bracing themselves for tears.
You might even start feeling them well up when you see the terrified face of one of the show's veterans, when he walks in and sees Grey's beat-up body on the hospital bed.
Watch a clip from the episode below. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
