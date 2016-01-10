Story from TV Shows

Meredith Gets Attacked In Grey's Anatomy Return Episode

Erin Donnelly
It hasn't been a full year since McDreamy died and already more trauma is headed Dr. Meredith Grey's way. Clearly, she cannot catch a break.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Ellen Pompeo's character will be violently attacked in the midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy. A promo teasing the February 11 episode shows the doctor falling to the ground, covered in blood. Denzel Washington, no stranger to violent scenes, will direct the episode.

“Meredith gets attacked by someone you would least expect and it is just as terrifying, shocking, and harrowing as it appears,” co-star Kelly McCreary told EW.

“She’s attacked really brutally, really viciously and in a completely surprising, weird way,” added actress Sarah Drew.

Your guess is as good as ours, fans. Watch the preview below and say a quick prayer for the world's most traumatized doc.
Video: Courtesy ABC.
