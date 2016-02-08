Getting your wisdom teeth pulled is no fun. The surgery is painful and disorienting, and the recovery can suck, too. Now, normally, you'd probably be pissed at your mom for catching your post-surgery meltdown on camera and sharing it with the world on Facebook. But one fan's video, captioned with the hashtags "#ryanreynolds" and "#deadpool," caught a certain someone's eye.



In the clip, Mariah is still recovering from the anesthesia from her surgery — she's very confused, crying and mumbling through the cotton padding her cheeks. Evidently, she is a massive Deadpool fan, and is in shambles thinking that she missed the upcoming Ryan Reynolds vehicle, out Friday. "Deadpool, I didn't see Deadpool," she sobs over and over. Her mom tries to comfort her and tell her she didn't miss the film, as it hasn't even come out yet, but Mariah is inconsolable. It's pretty heartbreaking to watch.



