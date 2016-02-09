Pierre has got soul, but he's not a soldier. Never mind. The Count is still ready for some action when he wakes up to discover that the Battle of Borodino is in full, bloody swing. "I should like to get in the thick of it," he announces to General Kutuzov, who rolls his milky eye in response. In true trustafarian fashion, "getting in the thick of it" means blocking the real soldiers' way and chuckling to himself. Pity he didn't bring a selfie stick.



Then shit gets real, and Pierre barely avoids getting split in half by a cannon. Andrei's not so lucky. When a cannon rolls toward his band of soldiers, he ignores calls to get down and instead opts to stare the bomb down. Ka-boom! He's on a gurney with a serious chest wound while a sobbing Anatole has his leg chopped off right beside him. Andrei somehow manages to not get up to chop off the other leg, instead reaching out a hand to console his former rival in love.



The Russians have lost half their army and plan to retreat. As Petya warns his fellow Rostovs, the French are coming to invade Moscow. Natasha shames her mother into making room for some wounded soldiers as they flee the city. On the way out, she spies Pierre in ragged peasant's clothes. He refuses to join her on the grounds that he needs to stay in Moscow to kill Napoleon. Oh, Pierre. You do say the funniest things.



Instead of killing Napoleon, Pierre heads home, where he finds a boozy French soldier making the place his own. The two dine and swap love stories like old comrades. When the soldier falls asleep, Pierre takes a knife and heads out. The French have torched Moscow, and the clumsy Count finally gets his moment of glory by saving a baby from a burning building. Drunk on power, he fights some French soldiers and winds up getting arrested. Womp.



En route to the countryside, the Rostovs stop to help more wounded soldiers. Sonya/Anna Kendrick discovers that Andrei is among them. As soon as she learns that her former fiancé is seriously wounded and living under her own roof, Natasha makes a beeline for his bedside. There, she begs for forgiveness, but Andrei's not having it. It's him who should be forgiven, he says. Either his injuries wiped out all memory of that hot fling with Anatole, or he's had another battlefield epiphany. Either way, he and Natasha are back in love.



The Countess, meanwhile, is determined to sacrifice Sonya/Anna Kendrick to the love gods. With the family's finances down the drain, she makes it clear that Nikolai needs to marry up (i.e. Princess Marya) and not down (i.e. Sonya/Anna Kendrick). The latter writes Nikolai a letter to free him from their engagement, then (we assume) goes to her room to stab her Marya voodoo doll.



Speaking of Marya, Marya, Marya, she rushes to Andrei's bedside. The prognosis is grim, and Andrei doesn't sugarcoat things when he gives his son the idol he wore into battle. He says his goodbyes, the last rites are said, and he slips into a dream state in which he sees images of Lise, his first wife, and his beloved Natasha. We're not going to cry. We're not going to cry. We're not going to cry.



