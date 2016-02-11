This Might Be Taco Bell's Craziest Breakfast Item Yet

Update: Hold the phone. We found out this morning that there's also a breakfast Quesalupa. Yes, really! They are filled with eggs, potatoes, sausage or bacon, and more cheese. (This time cheddar.) They also come with a special picante sauce.
We got a chance to try the menu newcomers this morning, and despite not having had Taco Bell in a while, we were transported right back to to our middle school tostada days. Despite all the hype around the original Quesalupa, we actually preferred the breakfast version. Probably because it had everything we want from a plated breakfast stuffed inside a big cheese-filled shell.
This story was originally published on February 7, 2016.
If you ask me, the best thing about the Super Bowl is a tie between the commercials and the food. (What can I say, I really love those Budweiser puppy commercials.) Taco Bell seems to agree — or it's just banking on the fact that the entire country is watching — because the fast food chain just launched a brand-new menu item during the game's first quarter.
Taco Bell teased the item last week, allowing customers to pre-order and try it over the weekend without knowing what it was. According to Adweek, over 40,000 people blindly ordered the new offering. Taco Bell also promoted the rollout via its "biggest Snapchat story, ever," hiring performers across the country to entertain fans at different store locations.
And now, thanks to the commercial — which claimed the new offering will be bigger than man buns and football itself — we can stop wondering. Taco Bell is officially rolling out the Quesalupa. We don't have much information yet, other than the name and a shot of the Quesalupa being pulled apart (see the video, above), but it looks to be a very cheesy cross between a quesadilla and a the chain's Chalupa.
Based on Taco Bell's marketing efforts, we're guessing the brand hopes that the Quesalupa will be the next Doritos Locos Taco. And if you're curious as to what exactly a Quesalupa tastes like, you won't have to wait long. The latest hybrid menu addition will be available nationwide starting tomorrow.
