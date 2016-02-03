Lily-Rose Depp may only be 16, but she has a wisdom about sexuality beyond her years. In a joint interview with Yoga Hosers co-star Harley Quinn Smith in Nylon, Depp clarified her comments about sexuality. She said that people took her comments on Instagram the wrong way.
“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do,” she told Nylon. “I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”
She went on to compare her sexuality to a preference for food. While the metaphor might seem flip, it makes sense both in terms of neuroplasticity and in terms of new understandings of the fluidity of sexuality.
Depp finished by coming out against labels for kids, especially as they’re trying to figure out their place in the world.
“You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone,” she told Nylon. “It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, "This is what I am, this is what I like." I was just trying to say that it’s unnecessary; you don’t need to label yourself.”
Read the rest of the interview to find out what Kevin Smith thinks of 15-year-old girls, their favorite View Askew movies, and which Powderpuff Girl they would be.
“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do,” she told Nylon. “I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”
She went on to compare her sexuality to a preference for food. While the metaphor might seem flip, it makes sense both in terms of neuroplasticity and in terms of new understandings of the fluidity of sexuality.
Depp finished by coming out against labels for kids, especially as they’re trying to figure out their place in the world.
“You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone,” she told Nylon. “It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, "This is what I am, this is what I like." I was just trying to say that it’s unnecessary; you don’t need to label yourself.”
Read the rest of the interview to find out what Kevin Smith thinks of 15-year-old girls, their favorite View Askew movies, and which Powderpuff Girl they would be.
Advertisement