Meet The Woman Who Breastfed On TV In 1977

Sesame Street continues to be a groundbreaking show , but it's a little disheartening to realize that something they were able to show kids decades ago is still (or perhaps, now?) considered "indecent" by some. Instagram only officially allowed breastfeeding photos on the platform last April, and mothers are currently being called out in cafes and restaurants when they try to feed their children.Though she left behind Big Bird and crew long ago, Sainte-Marie has continued her work as an activist and Academy Award-winning songwriter (she helped pen "Up Where We Belong" from An Officer and a Gentleman). Fun fact: She's also responsible for a lot of the movie musical moments you love, with credits on the soundtracks for The Lizzie McGuire Movie, South Park, and Moulin Rogue!As the breastfeeding debate goes on, the woman who showed a generation of kids it's perfectly normal to feed your baby, however you please, continues to make music and tour . Her latest album Power In The Blood was nominated for two 2016 Juno Awards.