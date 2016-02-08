Aside from the partying, we didn’t really have much in common. I’d been thrilled to cast my vote for President Barack Obama when he won his first term. He preferred Sen. John McCain of Arizona. I dressed to stand out in a crowd, flaunting bright colors, loud patterns, and sky-high heels. He’d prefer to enter a room unnoticed, wearing T-shirts and jeans. I was a gossip, a loudmouth, and a drama queen. He coveted privacy and discretion.



Our relationship never really made sense to anyone that wasn’t in it. Most of the time, it didn’t even make sense to us.



“I can’t be seen with you in public if you’re going to dress like that. I’m sorry.”



I looked at him in disbelief. “Are you really breaking up with me because my clothes are too flashy?”



Yes, he was.



He said I embarrassed him in front of his friends with the outfits I wore. I felt like a child who had been scolded by a parent. I said I would dress differently, if he’d just change his mind. I was desperate to hold onto him, to keep him. But it didn’t matter; his decision was final.



He wasn’t kidding when he said that he wouldn’t be seen with me in public dressing the way I did. After we broke up, he hardly ever spoke to me in front of other people. Twice a week, we hung out in the same bar — the bar where we’d met. He stayed on one end, with his friends; I sat at the bar, talking to mine.



I spent most of the night hoping that something would change, that he would walk over, and say "Hi," sit down, have a drink, put his arm around me, and smile. I’d try to make eye contact or find any excuse to try to talk to him. I hoped he’d acknowledge me. I laughed too loudly and flirted too aggressively.



Instead, every night at closing time, my phone would light up.



“Hey, want to come over?”



This continued for over three years.



We each slept with other people, but not many. We were each other’s constants. No matter who else we were seeing, we still had each other.



Week after week, I’d go to his place in the dead of night. I’d leave other dates with very nice guys — guys who were actually into me, and who had no problem being seen with me in public — to sneak into his house, careful not to wake his roommates.



I hoped that he would wake up one morning and realize that he really wanted to be with me. I figured that having him like this was better than not having him at all. I took him in whatever way I could get him.



And so we’d drink, use, bang, talk, and pass out. Sometime in the middle of the night, I’d sneak down and steal a pickle from his roommate to replenish my electrolytes. I began parking down the street so his roommates wouldn’t know I was there. They didn’t think what we were doing was healthy. No one did, really. I didn’t care. It was the only way I could have him.

