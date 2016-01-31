Rooney and Kate Mara may be football royalty, but the sisters have very different pregaming styles.



Case in point: Kate told E! that when she met up with Rooney before the SAG Awards to get ready for the red carpet, her little sister was lounging in a robe with her feet in the jacuzzi.



Kate said she popped a bottle of Champagne at some point, but Rooney decided not to partake. That left more for Kate — who said she drank a lot of it. How much is a lot, you ask?



"Well, a lot for me is a couple of glasses. Two glasses," Kate said. "That's a lot, right?"



Rooney, on the other hand, said she was saving herself for the actual show. "I had a few sips," she said. "I'm going to drink in there. I have to pace myself."



