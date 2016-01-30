If you were a hardcore Ron/Hermione shipper, sorry to break it to you — but we have some more bad news. Turns out that even off-screen, the Harry Potter series’ greatest romance was awkward and a little questionable.
Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, recently told People that the scene in which he kisses Emma Watson’s Hermione during the final movie was super awkward.
“I’ve known Emma since she was literally 9 years old and we had this very brother-sister relationship,” he told the publication at Universal Orlando’s Celebration of Harry Potter event. He called the experience surreal, saying he never looks back at the scene. “One take was enough.”
It’s just another chip taken out of the ever-crumbling myth that was Ron and Hermione’s romance. Back in 2014, author J.K. Rowling admitted that she wished she had put Hermione with Harry instead of Ron — and added that they’d probably be in marriage counseling. “I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment,” she said in an interview.
While Grint isn’t telling us anything we didn’t already know, it’s yet another little stab in the heart for all R/Hr shippers. For those of you who were on the H/Hr side of the ancient ‘ship wars, be gracious. The pain is still real.
